LIVINGSTON -- All property tax payments are due by Tuesday, Dec. 31, in order to avoid penalties and interest, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced in accordance with state law.
People can make their property tax payments one of three ways: in person, by dropping off, or online.
Property tax payments can be made in person by visiting the LPSO Tax Office, which is open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the LPSO Tax Office will close at noon on Dec. 31 and be closed all day on Jan. 1 before resuming normal business hours on Jan. 2.
The Sheriff’s Office recently installed a deposit box in front of the Livingston Parish Courthouse for people to drop off their property tax payments. Payments can be dropped inside the deposit box at anytime, the Sheriff’s Office said. The deposit box is located on the front glass of the courthouse, on the left-hand side.
The box is for property tax payments only, the Sheriff’s Office said, and any other type of payment will be disregarded.
People can also visit http://www.lpso.org/taxes-sales-fines-3122 to pay their property taxes online.
For more information, visit www.lpso.org.
