The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old wanted for firearm theft.
Alexis “Lexi” Guidry allegedly stole the firearm from a residence in Satsuma around March 17-19. The Sheriff’s Office released two photos of Guidry via social media Monday evening, but no other information was provided.
“Our detectives would like a word,” the post said.
Anyone with information on Guidry’s whereabouts can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
