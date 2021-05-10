Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident after a body was found on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement released via social media, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies found the body of a 22-year-old male on the side of Buddy Ellis Road around 7 a.m. The victim hasn’t been identified.
“At this time, we are attempting to notify next of kin,” Ard said.
Through their investigation, detectives learned that the victim had left work from an establishment off Juban Road and was heading home by bicycle around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. The victim was traveling east on Buddy Ellis Road when it’s believed he was struck by a car.
Ard said there will likely be damage on the front, driver side of the vehicle.
The impact could have occurred anytime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. Monday, the sheriff said.
Ard urged those who live along the route to check their video surveillance equipment “for any possible captured evidence.”
“We need help trying to find a suspect,” Ard said.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.