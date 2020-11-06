The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who totaled a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
According to authorities, a white GMC Envoy was exiting a Denham Springs apartment complex in the 30,000 stretch of Hwy. 16 when it struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot. The victim’s vehicle was considered a total loss. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.
Detectives released surveillance footage of the wreck Friday afternoon. In the 25-second clip, the Envoy is seen ramming into the back of the parked car before backing away and exiting the gated apartment complex.
“Your assistance is needed to possibly locate the vehicle and/or to identify the driver,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
