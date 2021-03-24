The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Carson McCalla was last seen leaving his residence along Gravesbriar Drive in Denham Springs on March 19, 2021. According to authorities, he left “on foot.”
The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Carson and described him as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 118 pounds. Authorities said he has blue eyes, braces, a light red birthmark on the back of his neck, and dark dirty blonde hair that is “just longer than a buzz cut.”
Carson was last seen wearing a light-colored pair of blue jeans, white Nike shoes, a pink Nike beanie, and a black Nike jacket. He was carrying a black Nike backpack.
No foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
