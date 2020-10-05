Another exotic lizard has made local news.

This weekend, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared via social media that it had located a Savannah Monitor lizard near Brown Road and Joe May in Denham Springs.

While the lizard is currently being taken care of, deputies are trying to locate its owner.

Savannah monitors are stoutly built, with relatively short limbs and toes as well as skulls and dentition adapted to feed on hard-shelled prey, according to National Geographic. They are described as robust creatures, with powerful limbs for digging, powerful jaws and blunt, peg-like teeth.

Adult Savannah Monitor lizards can grow anywhere from 2.5-4 feet in length.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1. Anyone who calls claiming to be the owner will be connected with the office’s animal expert partner to provide a description.

People calling about the lizard are asked to reference report #20-14548.

This marks the second time in the last two months that an exotic lizard was let loose in Livingston Parish. In August, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a woman for releasing a Nile Monitor Lizard into the wild.