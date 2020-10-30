Authorities are searching for leads regarding an armed robbery in Watson late Friday morning.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a pharmacy located on LA Hwy. 1019 in reference to an armed robbery around 10 a.m. The unidentified suspect was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a khaki hat, and a mask.
Armed with a handgun, the male suspect entered the store and demanded a controlled substance (narcotic). The suspect failed to get the drug, detectives said, and quickly left the store in a red 4-door Dodge truck with a red bed cover that was last seen traveling westbound on Hwy. 1019.
No employees were harmed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
