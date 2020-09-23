Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of contractor fraud, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
William Bozarth, 46, of Walker, is wanted on one count of contractor fraud, a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
