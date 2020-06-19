The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole a 4-wheeler.
According to detectives, a person driving a red 2010 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado parked in the roadway of North Horseshoe Road around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 14. Attached to the truck was a small red utility trailer.
Detectives say the unidentified suspect then took a 2006 green 350 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler from underneath the carport of a residence before traveling east on Louisiana Hwy. 40 toward the Independence area of Tangipahoa Parish.
The Sheriff’s Office posted still images taken from surveillance video of the red truck on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
