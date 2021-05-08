The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole $1,345 worth of goods from a local business.
In the early morning hours of April 21, two unknown suspects — believed to be in their 30s or 40s — arrived at a business in the 13000 block of Arnold Road in Walker. According to authorities, the two stole numerous items, wooden pallets, and wooden frames marked with the name “Provia” on the sides.
Authorities said they arrived in what appeared to be a dark colored 2000 model Chevrolet Trailblazer. They were pulling a 5-foot utility trailer.
On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office released a short video taken from surveillance footage of the incident, showing two suspects loading pallets. They also released multiple photos.
“Our detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225- 344-STOP.
