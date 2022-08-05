Interested in making an extra $650 a month?
Become a school crossing guard, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office is currently seeking to fill multiple crossing guard positions after entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the school system.
The position will pay $650 a month, and anyone inside or outside the school system can apply.
In a letter to the Livingston Parish School Board, Ard said he hopes to find more crossing guards so his deputies can “serve the citizens of Livingston in the capacity [they] are able to do best.”
He echoed that sentiment during a phone interview with The News, saying more crossing guards will free up his deputies to perform other duties of the job.
“We have growing pains every day and we are a forever growing parish,” Ard said. “So a lot of my deputies are spending a lot of time directing traffic and not observing traffic.”
School crossing guards help in multiple ways during morning and afternoon carpool times, most notably by helping direct traffic and guiding children as they cross the street.
Ard said those who apply and qualify will receive necessary training and equipment, both provided by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Times of the job will vary, but Ard said the position calls for about four hours of work per day.
“It’s less than two hours in the morning and less than two hours in the afternoon, so it’s pretty good money for a little bit of work,” Ard said.
People can find the application by visiting www.lpso.org and clicking on the “Employment” tab.
