The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a camper that was recently reported stolen.
According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, three campers were recently stolen from a hunting club off of 4H Club Road in Denham Springs. Drag marks from the tires on one indicate that the suspect took a right turn onto Hwy. 16 from 4H Club Road toward Port Vincent.
Two of the campers were located this weekend in Ascension Parish. However, authorities have yet to find the third camper, which had spray painted windows and black rims when it was stolen. At the time, the passenger rear tire and rim were missing.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.