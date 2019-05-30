LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating Kayla Lemay, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Lemay is wanted for illegal possession of stolen items, simple escape, possession of Schedule II CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
If anyone knows where Lemay can be located, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
