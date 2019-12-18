DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed suspect who stole an unknown amount of cash from local convenience store.
According to surveillance footage obtained by the Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect entered a store located in the 10,000 block of Springfield Road in Denham Springs at precisely before 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
After entering, the suspect — who was wearing a face mask, a dark hat, sunglasses, and a black jacket — pointed a gun behind the counter and showed a note demanding cash. When the clerk refused to comply, the suspect fired the weapon into the floor.
The suspect then went around the counter to grab money from the register, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also took money bags — which were located in a different area of the store — before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
