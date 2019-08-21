DENHAM SPRINGS -- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help identifying a person seen in surveillance video released on LPSO’s Facebook page removing a political sign from private property on Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
In the video, a light-colored vehicle pulls up to a closed gate. A passenger exits the car running across the grass along the roadside to remove a Buddy Mincey, Jr., campaign sign. The car then turns around before turning left onto the highway.
In a release issued along with the video asking for information, the Sheriff’s Office says that Mincey has made them aware of similar removals in two other neighborhoods in Denham Springs. Other candidates have also reportedly been targeted by removals.
“We’re taking a zero-tolerance stance on this,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “Know we are watching. If caught, be prepared to face the consequences - theft & criminal trespassing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 225-686-2241 ext. 1.
