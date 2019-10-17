Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks man suspected of motor theft

John Bailey

 Photo Submitted

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in relation to theft of a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of John Bailey on its Facebook page Thursday morning, asking for the public’s help in locating the man. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bailey may have recently relocated to an area outside of Livingston Parish.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

