Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 15-year-old girl

LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a young girl who was last seen in early July.
Santana Jordan, 15, has been missing since around July 1 and is believed to have been headed for Baton Rouge at the time of her disappearance, LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said in a statement.
Jordan was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, jeans, and gray high top tennis shoes, Steele said. She is described as 5’2’’ and 106 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
No foul play is suspected at this time, Steele said, but anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
