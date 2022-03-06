Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks other suspects in weekend bar shooting

Authorities have released new images of a person believed to have been involved in a shooting at a Denham Springs bar this weekend.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Local's Bar after receiving “several reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, deputies found several spent casings and later learned that Trevor Galloway “was involved in firing a weapon in the parking lot.”
Galloway, 29, was then booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with illegally discharging a firearm, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
No injuries have yet been reported from the shooting.
In his original statement, Ard said “more arrests are possible” and urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward. He took that one step further later Saturday night, releasing new photos of a “person of interest” in the shooting, as well as the vehicle.
In images taken from surveillance footage, the person is dressed in a black hoodie and black sweatpants. The vehicle appears to be a four-door sedan.
Ard asked people to “please click through the photos to help us ID, locate & have a word.”
“This type of crime is not only serious but extremely dangerous,” Ard said. “It will not be tolerated! Please help us locate all those involved.”
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
