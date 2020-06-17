Missing a pony, anyone?
A Shetland pony was found wandering alone in south Denham Springs on Tuesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies spotted the pony walking along Hwy. 16 and Vincent Acres, about three and a half miles north of Port Vincent, and the Sheriff's Office immediately put the word out on its social media platforms to find the owner.
While several users commented about their desire to take the adorable animal home for themselves, the Sheriff’s Office said its goal was to get the pony home “safely.”
“This Shetland Pony was found wandering along Hwy 16 & Vincent Acres,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are now hoping to help him get home safely.”
Anyone with information on the missing pony is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
