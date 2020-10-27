The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a horse that was recently found wandering in Albany.
LPSO deputies located a horse at the intersection of N. Cafe Line Road and Ed Brown Road in response to an animal complaint. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office released images of the brown horse via social media
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
