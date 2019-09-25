WALKER -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who allegedly broke into cars in a Walker neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to an LPSO spokeswoman.
The person in question was seen entering cars in the Spring Lake subdivision, located near the intersection of Hwy. 447 and Hwy. 1025 just off Cane Market Road, spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
In surveillance footage released by the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is seen shining a flashlight into multiple cars around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“We’re trying to identify, locate and have a word with the person featured,” Steele said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
