DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation involving the theft of rims and tires off a vehicle in a local apartment complex.
LPSO detectives released images via social media Thursday afternoon of a black 2019 Dodge Ram truck that was parked at an apartment complex located in the 31000 block of La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, four tires and rims were stolen from the vehicle.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.