DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who allegedly stole a wallet belonging to a shopper at a local retailer, according to LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele.
The unnamed victim was shopping at a retailer on Juban Road when the suspect approached and struck up a conversation, Steele said. During the conversation, the victim’s purse was in her cart.
The suspect then informed the victim about new sales merchandise in another aisle, Steele said, at which point the victim turned her head in the direction the suspect was referring to.
When the victim turned back around, the suspect had walked off with the victim’s wallet, Steele said, leading to a chase through multiple stores before the victim lost sight of the suspect.
“The suspect exited one store, entered another and then exited out of [a] different exit point,” Steele said.
In still photos taken from surveillance video at the retailer, the suspect is wearing a checkered dress and dark shoes while carrying a dark purse over the left shoulder. The photos also show the suspect to have long dark hair.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate and have a word or two,” with the suspect, Steele said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
