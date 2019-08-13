The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly four years.
LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said detectives are still seeking Stacy Renee Baham, who was reported as a missing person in Livingston Parish on Aug. 17, 2015. This came less than a week after she was seen in Ascension Parish and then again near Val’s Marina in Maurepas, Steele said.
Baham’s father reported her missing after he learned she left her child with a friend and never returned to pick up the child, according to Steele. Through investigation, detectives learned Baham had broken up with her boyfriend and had taken his vehicle.
The vehicle was found abandoned and out of gas off La. Hwy. 22 in Maurepas on Aug. 29, 2015.
“Detectives continue to follow up on all information and leads concerning this case – including working with law enforcement officials in surrounding parishes,” Steele said.
Baham, born March 16, 1982, is described as 5’5’’ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she may also be using the name Stacy Cook, Steele said.
Anyone with any information concerning Stacy Renee Baham or Stacy Cook is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
