WALKER -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in early June.
Ryan Martin, 42, of Walker, has been missing since around June 4, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Steele. He was last seen north of the Albany area, on Long Leaf Drive, wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white tennis shoes, and a black cast on his left arm, Steele said in a press release.
Martin is described as 5’9’’ and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, black hair in a buzz cut, and tattoos on his neck and arms, Steele said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1. No foul play is suspected at this time, Steele said.
