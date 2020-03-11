LIVINGSTON -- Detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect of a January shooting and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Eric “Booger” Jones, 19, is being charged with attempted second degree murder in a January shooting on Ed Brown Road that left one victim with injuries, Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday afternoon.
Through investigation, Ard said detectives have learned that Jones is known to travel between Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
