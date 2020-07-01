Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, deputies were dispatched to a Denham Springs daiquiri shop in the 30,000 stretch of Hwy. 16 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Ard, the suspect demanded cash while pointing a handgun at the employee.
The victim was not injured, Ard said. However, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Sheriff’s Office released still-images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. In the photos, the suspect is wearing a striped shirt, a face mask, sunglasses, and a bandana.
“The suspect appears to be male, approximately 6 feet tall,” Ard said in a statement. “I’m asking you to please look at the attached photos captured from surveillance video. We’d like to ID this suspect.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
