The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect who burglarized two vehicles in the Town of Livingston this month.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims were targeted in the early morning hours of April 14, when the suspect in question burglarized two vehicles on South Satsuma Road. A firearm, cash, and tools were taken, detectives said.
The Sheriff’s Office released a still-image of the suspect on its Facebook page Wednesday night, saying “detectives would like to ID [and] locate.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.