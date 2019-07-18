DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in connection with multiple thefts at a local retailer, according to an LPSO spokeswoman.
All told, the three are believed to have stolen goods valued at more than $400.
Two unidentified females and one unidentified male entered a retailer located off of Juban Road on July 2, LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said. The females grabbed items off the shelves and placed them directly into their handbags while the male appeared to be on the lookout, Steele said.
All three then left the retailer together — without paying for the items that were valued at $200 — and exited the parking lot in a silver Chevrolet SUV, Steele said.
Six days later, the same unidentified male returned to the retailer, grabbed more items valued around $200, and hid them in his shorts before exiting the store without paying. He was seen leaving the parking lot inside a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
