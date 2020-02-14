DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who allegedly stole from a retailer in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a shoplifting complaint was called in just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, when two females and one male allegedly entered a retailer, grabbed merchandise from the shelves, and left without paying.
After exiting the store, the trio left Crossing Way in a dark gray sedan with no license plate, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office uploaded to social media a witness video purportedly taken during the crime. In the 25-second video, one of the suspects is seen wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a hat pulled low while rummaging through the shelves. Another is also seen wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, and sunglasses.
The suspects then hurriedly exit the building, while the store’s sirens are going off.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with this trio,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its Facebook post.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
