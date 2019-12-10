DENHAM SPRINGS -- Detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who tried breaking into unlocked vehicles in a Denham Springs neighborhood.
LPSO deputies responded to a car burglary complaint in the Shadow Springs subdivision, according to spokeswoman Lori Steele. Surveillance video captured two people trying to break into unlocked vehicles. Deputies believe one of them was possibly armed.
The Sheriff’s Office released still images of the suspects at work. One suspect with pictured wearing a hoodie, while the other was captured wearing a hoodie and a mask covering his or her face.
There have been no reports that anything was stolen from the vehicles, Steele said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
With the holiday season being an opportune time for car burglaries, the Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens.
- Lock your vehicles
- Remove all valuables (or place those valuables out of sight)
- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
