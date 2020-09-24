Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with the theft of two gas stations and two women, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives said that on Sept. 17, two people — one female and one male — drove to two different gas stations in Livingston Parish and stole “several hundred dollars worth” of cigarettes.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the male was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes, while the female — who served as the driver — was wearing a purple LSU shirt. The vehicle is believed to be a black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat, though the unknown year model is unknown.
Authorities also said a male — “matching the same description and wearing the exact same clothing” — also robbed two different women in an apartment complex shortly after the store thefts.
The Sheriff’s Office earlier this week released still-images of the suspects via social media and asked for the public’s help in their identification.
“Please review the attached pictures of suspects and suspects’ vehicle,” the post read. “Our detectives would like to ID them, locate them & have a word.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
