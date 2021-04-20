This week, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national campaign aimed at saving lives on roadways.
The local sheriff’s office is one of more than 130 Louisiana law enforcement agencies taking part in the 2021 “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign, which aims to enforce belt laws, educate occupants, and increase belt use in order to save lives.
Though this is a year-round effort by his office, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement those efforts will be redoubled and made highly-visible when stopping motorists who choose to drive and “not” buckle up.
“These drivers will be ticketed,” Ard said. “This effort will be enforced day and night.”
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in the “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign April 18-25.
Earlier this month, the City of Denham Springs Police Department announced it was participating in the initiative to encourage proper seat belt usage.
Seat belts are the “single most effective safety feature” and have helped save thousands of lives, the police department said.
Louisiana law states that all drivers and passengers, regardless of which seat they occupy in a vehicle, must wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat that is properly installed. The fine for not being properly restrained is $50.
In 2019, observational surveys showed that 87.5 percent of all Louisiana drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts.
"While this record usage rate is good news for Louisiana, there is much work to be done in moving toward 100 percent compliance," LHSC officials say on their website.
Commission on Law Enforcement statistics show that pickup trucks comprise roughly 25 percent of the vehicle fleet in Louisiana. However, state observation surveys and fatality data show that pickup truck drivers and passengers fall well behind occupants of other kinds of passenger vehicles when it comes to wearing seat belts.
Pick-up trucks are twice as likely to rollover than cars in fatal crashes, according to state figures.
For more specific details and data on Louisiana drivers and seatbelt use, visit www.lahighwaysafety.org.
