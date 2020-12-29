Authorities said at least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Monday morning and are urging residents to take extra precautions.

The burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the Audubon Village Subdivision in Denham Springs, where two unidentified suspects pulled on multiple vehicle door handles in and around the area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

All of the vehicles were unlocked, and the suspects appeared to have been checking door handles, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. There are no signs of forced entry at this time.

So far, detectives have confirmed that two firearms, coins, a wallet, and a flashlight were taken.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

The Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.

-- Lock your vehicles

-- Remove/secure all valuables

-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles

-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles

-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1

This was the second reported series of vehicles break-ins in less than a month. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, two suspects were captured on video pulling on several car door handles at multiple addresses in the Plantation Estates, a neighborhood south of Interstate 12.