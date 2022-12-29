The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in spam on its Facebook page and is urging followers to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links.
“Our Facebook page is experiencing an increase in spam links in the comments section of our posts,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please do not click a link that was not generated by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.”
The sheriff’s office said it is “working to monitor the comments closely and hide/block suspected spam posts.”
“We encourage you to continue engaging with our page and be aware of potential spam,” the post said.
