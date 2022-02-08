Authorities are warning the public about a scam circulating through Livingston Parish in which a caller claiming to be a deputy is asking for gift cards to dismiss arrest warrants.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, his office has received reports of a scammer making phone calls to a resident and identifying as a deputy.
The scammer then “spins a tale about a relative of the potential victim” by saying the relative has warrants. The scammer later instructs the victim to purchase Visa gift cards at a local Walgreens.
Once the scammer gets the information to access the cards, the scammer claims the warrants will be dismissed.
In one instance, the amount of purchased gift cards was $2,100.
In a statement, Ard said the sheriff’s office “does not conduct business in this manner” and does not accept payments “in the form of gift cards.”
Anyone contacted by a potential scammer is urged to never give out personal information and to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
“Don’t be a victim,” Ard said.
