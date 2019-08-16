LIVINGSTON -- Scammers are at it again.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday afternoon warning people about possible scammers, which have popped up multiple times among local law enforcement and government agencies this summer.
This week, a local business received a call from a person claiming to be “Deputy Zachary Miller” of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, spokeswoman Lori Steele said. The scammer informed the business manager that he had an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.
To avoid arrest, the scammer then directed the manager to call a separate number. During the call, he was told to stay on the phone, visit local retailers, purchase prepaid gift cards, and read the gift card numbers over the phone.
Steele said there is no “Deputy Zachary Miller” in the Sheriff’s Office and advised anyone who receives a suspicious call to contact the LPSO at (225) 686-2241. She said that the Sheriff’s Office would not call people and ask for gift cards and warned people against giving out personal information.
“Scammers are hard at work,” Steele said. “But, we’re on to them. And, we want you to be, too.”
This summer, scammers have targeted the Sheriff’s Office, the Walker Police Department and French Settlement Town Hall.
