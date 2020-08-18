Authorities are warning the public about a phone scammer targeting select households and claiming to work for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, there have been two reports of a scammer who identifies himself as Joshua Turner of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. However, there is no Joshua Turner associated with the Sheriff’s Office.
During the phone calls, authorities say the scammer is trying to gain information on selected targets and also “attempting to gain access to your hard earned money.”
“Don’t fall for this,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
If you receive a call with a possible scammer, the Sheriff’s Office warns against giving out personal information. If in doubt, report any suspicious activity by calling the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
