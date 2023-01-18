Livingston Parish sheriff’s sales in January and February have been canceled, another result of a recent cyber attack that targeted the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s third-party vendor.
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris said Cott Systems, his office’s off-site data host based in Columbus, Ohio, was hacked during the holidays. That prompted Cott to go offline, affecting operations for around 20 land records offices in Louisiana and hundreds more nationwide.
Livingston Parish has been with Cott for around a decade, Harris said.
Cott Systems eventually hired two outside cyber security firms to investigate the matter, which also drew attention from Homeland Security and the FBI. Harris said he receives daily updates about the investigation. A message on Cott’s website states, “Cott Systems is currently experiencing technical difficulties.”
So far, it doesn’t appear that any data has been compromised, Harris said.
The cyberattack and Cott’s subsequent shift offline slowed operations for its clerk of court offices, including in Livingston Parish. But Harris said the outage only affects public records searches on the clerk's website and that website itself is still functioning.
A message on the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s website Wednesday said, “Our COTT system is currently down.
In a Facebook post, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said that the sheriff's sales scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 15 were canceled because of fallout from the cyberattack.
“The attack has impacted 25 Louisiana Clerk of Court Offices as well as 300+ counties in multiple states,” the sheriff’s office said. “In order to provide the correct and required documents, information will not be readily available for the Sheriff’s Sale on January 18th or February 15th. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on March 15.”
The sheriff’s office said it would hold sales “on movables only as regularly scheduled on Jan 18” and that more information will be posted online.
A sheriff’s sale auctions off defaulted or repossessed properties at the end of the foreclosure process. The sale consists of real estate and “movables,” or anything that moves, such as vehicles and boats.
