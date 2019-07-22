DENHAM SPRINGS - Just after 8:00 p.m. on July 21, 2019, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Pinecrest Dr. in Denham Springs in reference to a shooting.
"A male has died following multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area," Sheriff Jason Ard said. "This is believed to be a domestic-related incident as evidence is pointing to the victim & suspect being involved in a romantic relationship. A specific motive is unclear at this hour."
At this time, the sheriff's office is searching for a suspect by the name of Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya. Rosaya is described as 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and white pants.
Rosaya was last seen driving a 2011 black Audi A4 with license Louisiana license plate #754BDE.
"Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call (the sheriff's office) at (225) 686-2241 Ext. 1," Ard said.
The victim has been identified as Ronald Cyrus II.
