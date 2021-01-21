A shooting investigation is underway after a person was found dead north of Holden, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 35000 block of Hwy. 1036 in reference to a shooting, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of one male.
“The deceased is believed to have died from injuries caused by a gunshot wound,” Ard said.
Another person — a female — was injured by a gunshot wound to the arm and was treated for the non-life threatening injury, Ard said.
Details are limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
“Detectives are still following the evidence in this case,” Ard said. “Someone may know details. We’re asking that you work with us.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
