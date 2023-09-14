The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced they will be sighting in hunting rifles for the public on the following dates:
Thursday, September 28 - Saturday, September 30 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.
Hunters can schedule a time to come to the new rifle range and have an instructor zero in their rifle, however citizens must bring their own ammunition and hearing protection.
Instructors will allow hunters to shoot their rifles up to three rounds after it has been zeroed (as time allows). Instructors will also be on hand to mount new scopes as well.
All hunters must be on the schedule. The LPSO asks that you please be prompt and arrive at your scheduled time at the LPSO Training Center located at 29384 Woodside Drive in Walker. Follow the signs to the parking area.
To schedule call Stacy Dufour - 225-435-1806 or Polly Ard - 225-435-1810
