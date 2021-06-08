Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard issued a warning to the public Tuesday morning regarding a scam bearing his name.
In a statement, Ard said several of his colleagues and friends received a “fake email” on June 8 that had his name attached to it.
“Yet, I did not send it,” Ard said.
The “bogus email” asked the recipients to join the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s efforts in collecting gift card donations for veterans, saying the items purchased would help battle COVID-19.
Ard is president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.
The email then asked for a reply “so we can join together” in what Ard called a “fake project.”
“THIS IS A SCAM!” Ard said. “Please do not reply.”
Ard said no real business or government agency “will ever insist you pay them with a gift card.” He added that gift cards are popular with scammers “because they’re easy for people to find and buy, and they have fewer protections for buyers compared to some other payment options.”
“They’re more like cash: Once you use the card, the money on it is gone,” Ard said. “Scammers like this. Once they have the gift card number and the PIN, they have your money.”
For more information, visit consumer.ftc.gov.
