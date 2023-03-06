Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is warning the public against a telephone scam that has been circulating recently.
And in this case, the scammers are claiming to be the sheriff himself.
Ard took to social media to alert the public of a person posing as the sheriff and asking for money through Bitcoin and gift cards.
The scammer — who claims to be “Chief Deputy Jason Ard” — tells the potential victims that they have missed a court appearance and that an arrest warrant has been issued. In order to clear the warrant and get a new court date, the scammer says the person needs to send funds via Bitcoin, gift cards, or other electronic means.
Ard said the scammer knows personal information about the victims through social media.
If a voicemail is left, people are being told to call back.
Ard said his office has received "several reports" of the scam and reaffirmed that he is “not making these calls.” He also said the sheriff’s office “does not conduct business in this manner” and reminded the public that the sheriff’s office does not accept payments in the form of gift cards.
Some tips from Ard’s office were:
-- If you are contacted by a scammer, contact the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1
-- Don’t let the scammer win
-- Don’t give out your personal information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.