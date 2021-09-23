A K-9 officer with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office died of heat exhaustion last month after being left in a unit unattended, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
The K-9's name was Ivar, and Ard said the death occurred on Aug. 20 when the 5-year-old service dog was "accidentally left in a K-9 vehicle."
Ard said the K-9 officer responsible for Ivar was disciplined. No other details were provided.
Below is the entire statement from Ard:
"The Sheriff’s office did suffer the death of a K-9 service dog on August 20, 2021. The service K-9 was a 5 year old canine named Ivar. The Sheriff learned that the cause of death was attributed to heat exhaustion that occurred when Ivar was accidentally left in a K-9 vehicle. The K-9 officer responsible for Ivar was disciplined."
