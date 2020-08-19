Two individuals are now in the Livingston Parish Detention Center at the culmination of a narcotics investigation.
Within the past month, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Agents conducted an investigation on Johnny Hisaw. Hisaw was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics from his residence located on Spur Road in Denham Springs.
"Agents gathered information during the investigation that led them to obtaining a search warrant on Hisaw's residence," Sheriff Jason Ard explained. "On August 18, 2020, LPSO Narcotics Agents, along with the LPSO Special Response Team, executed the search warrant."
The following items were seized during the investigation:
- MDMA
- Methamphetamine
- Marijuana *(Approx Street Value: $12,000)
- Digital weight scales, packaging materials, assorted drug paraphernalia
- 3 Shotguns (2 of the shotguns were modified to an illegal length)
- 1 Rifle
- 1 Revolver
Booked into the detention center were Johnny Hisaw and Adrianna Garza. Visit www.lpso.org and click on the ‘Inmate List’ tool located at the top of the page to learn more about the pair.
"We’re watching," Sheriff Ard said. "Our citizens are watching, too. Together, we make a powerful team in the battle to keep illegal drugs out of the hands of our children."
