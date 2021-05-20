The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided an update on roadways in the parish as storms continue to strike south Louisiana.
Much of south Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, is under a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning, a flood warning, and a coastal flood advisory set by the National Weather Service.
Below is the update on roads with high water in the parish, per the Sheriff's Office as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday:
West
Hood Road - not passable
Burgess Road Exit
Eden Church Road - impassable
Burgess Road - passable
S Woodcrest (190) - impassable
River Road (DS) - closed between Florida/Government
Pinetree (1019) - impassable
Old Live Oak - impassable
S. River (DS) - impassable between Lakeview and Benton
Walnut (DS) - impassable
Brown at Joe May - impassable
East
Hwy. 22 at Clio bridge
LA Trace - truck only
Old River Road - truck only
Gunboat Landing - impassable
Live Oak Street
Pecan Street - impassable
Mallard at Teal - impassable
Cypress Drive (Killian)
Petite Drive
Chene Blanc
Catfish Landing
Guitreau Lane - impassable at end
Old Mill Settlement
Cooper Street - impassable at end
My Happiness Lane (PV)
Sandy Ridge - PV has standing water but passable
McCarroll Road - 25135 shut down on the Hwy. 22 side
Hwy. 22/Chinquapin
Hutchinson CC
