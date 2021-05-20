Buddy Ellis Flooded
Buy Now

Vehicles drive through high water on Buddy Ellis Road in Denham Springs after a round of storms.

 Morgan Prewitt | The News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided an update on roadways in the parish as storms continue to strike south Louisiana.

Much of south Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, is under a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning, a flood warning, and a coastal flood advisory set by the National Weather Service.

Below is the update on roads with high water in the parish, per the Sheriff's Office as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday:

West

Hood Road - not passable

Burgess Road Exit

Eden Church Road - impassable

Burgess Road - passable

S Woodcrest (190) - impassable

River Road (DS) - closed between Florida/Government

Pinetree (1019) - impassable

Old Live Oak - impassable

S. River (DS) - impassable between Lakeview and Benton

Walnut (DS) - impassable

Brown at Joe May - impassable

East

Hwy. 22 at Clio bridge

LA Trace - truck only

Old River Road - truck only

Gunboat Landing - impassable

Live Oak Street

Pecan Street - impassable

Mallard at Teal - impassable

Cypress Drive (Killian)

Petite Drive

Chene Blanc

Catfish Landing

Guitreau Lane - impassable at end

Old Mill Settlement

Cooper Street - impassable at end

My Happiness Lane (PV)

Sandy Ridge - PV has standing water but passable

McCarroll Road - 25135 shut down on the Hwy. 22 side

Hwy. 22/Chinquapin

Hutchinson CC

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.