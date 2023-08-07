A 25-year-old Springfield man died in a fatal shooting incident earlier Monday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Detectives identified Cameron Fox as the victim of a shooting that occurred on Wisteria Lane in the Springfield area around 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities said they had launched an investigation into the shooting earlier Monday but withheld the victim's identity until notifying the next of kin.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.