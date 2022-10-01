Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at Juban Crossing Saturday night.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said "an anonymous caller" tipped off deputies to a shooting at Juban Crossing around 9:30 p.m.
"Deputies fielded a report from an anonymous caller," Ard said. "LPSO canvassed the area. Shell casings were located in a grassy area beyond the mall property."
No injuries or damage to property have yet been discovered, Ard said. No other details were immediately available.
Juban Crossing is a popular shopping center made up of dozens of stores, restaurants, and other businesses, located off Juban Road just north of Interstate-12.
Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
*This report will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.