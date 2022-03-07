The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, according to a statement from Sheriff Jason Ard.

It's the third death of an LPSO deputy since August.

Ard took to social media to inform the public of the latest loss, saying the deputy was lost "unexpectedly" overnight. No other information on the deputy or how they died was made available, and Ard said his office is respecting the privacy of the deputy's family.

"It is a tough, heartbreaking day for all of us at the LPSO," Ard said. "We lost one of our own very unexpectedly overnight. We are respecting the family’s privacy at this time.

"As always, we ask for your prayers & continued support."

This marks the third death of an LPSO worker in the last seven months.

In August, Corporal Robert McKinney, who worked at the sheriff's office for 10 years, died after a two-week bout with COVID-19 in early August at the age of 40.

Deputy Laura James, who worked in the emergency communications center, died about a month later, also from COVID-19. She was 51 and had served 25 years in law enforcement.